Teen Discovered Dead, Another Injured After ‘Forever Purge’ Theater Shooting

A TikTok star was critically injured, and his friend was killed during a shooting in a Corona, California, movie theater on Monday night, CBSLA reported.

Rylee Goodrich, 18, was found dead and Anthony Barajas, 19, was gravely wounded during a 9:30 p.m. screening of “The Forever Purge” at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings movie theater, according to CBSLA. Staff discovered them after the movie ended when they were cleaning up.

Barajas is currently on life support at the hospital, according to CBSLA. The two adults were watching the movie together.

“During the actual movie time, no one apparently heard the gunshot,” movie theater employee Kailyn Dillon told CBSLA. “I know that we do have security bag checks that we do on the daily and, unfortunately, I’m not sure if just was missed or if it was in a holster on their belt.”

THEATER SHOOTING: 19 year old Anthony Barajas is on life support & 18 year old Rylee Goodrich passed away after someone shot them inside a Corona movie theater Monday night. Rylee’s cousin tells @CBSLA she doesn’t know if the attack was random or targeted but they need your help. pic.twitter.com/dNNUo6H9EJ — Nicole Comstock (@ComstockNEWS) July 28, 2021

Records show a total of six tickets were purchased for the showing, according to CBSLA. (RELATED: Watch As Patriotic Americans Belt Out The National Anthem In The Middle Of Walmart)

The motivation behind the shooting is unclear, and cops did not recover a gun at the scene, according to CBSLA.

“They’re still going through the theater and looking for evidence that would send us in one direction or another,” Corona Police Corporal Tobias Kouroubacalis told CBSLA. “We’re working in the blind.”

Barajas was a TikTok content creator with nearly 1 million followers, and Goodrich was home on summer break from Grand Canyon University in Arizona, according to CBSLA.

