California State University Enforces Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccine Policy For Students, Employees Before Fall Semester

The California State University (CSU) system announced Tuesday that the COVID-19 vaccine is mandatory for all students, staff and faculty for the fall semester. All 23 CSU campuses will require proof of immunization by Sep. 30.

The decision was prompted by concerns over increased cases of the delta variant throughout California. The CSU system announced in April it would mandate the vaccine some time in the fall as they waited for the full approval of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Receiving a COVID vaccine continues to be the best way to mitigate the spread of the virus,” Chancellor Joseph Castro said Tuesday. “We urge all members of the CSU community to get vaccinated as soon as possible, and announcing this requirement now allows members of the CSU community to receive multiple doses of a vaccine as we head into the beginning of the fall term.”

The decision to mandate the vaccine was unanimous between the 23 university presidents, according to Castro. However, CSU’s COVID-19 policy grants students and employees the right to seek religious or medical exemptions.

CSU is still finalizing discussions with faculty labor union groups and will refrain from disciplinary action against those who do not adhere to the requirement until the final policy is reached. The future discipline has not been decided, but the current policy states that those without proof of vaccination “may be denied access to Campus/Programs.” (RELATED: Is It Legal To Mandate A COVID-19 Vaccine? One University Is Doing It)

Virtual classes will remain available for students who do not wish to return to campus in the fall or refuse to get the vaccine. CSU warned that the programs will be limited.