Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Discusses Expansion, Doesn’t Seem To Know Where It Will End

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney has no idea how expansion in college sports will end.

Right now, Oklahoma and Texas are on the verge of a deal to join the SEC, and it's believed that the Big 12 will get pillaged in the near future.

Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC is almost a done deal, but nearly 60% of people are against it happening.@dhookstead explains whether or not it’s good for the sport of college football. pic.twitter.com/A4Qwe7GmSZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 26, 2021

Where will it all end? What does the final result look like? Swinney doesn’t know, but during a conversation with Marc Whiteman, he sounded a bit worried that it might result in a conference with dozens of teams and a separate playoff.

You can listen to him break it down below.

Dabo Swinney on conference realignment: “Somewhere down the road … there probably will be some type of 60-team league that has it’s own commissioner and playoff.” pic.twitter.com/5VNYoYKgpd — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) July 28, 2021

If expansion leads to a 50-team super conference, I might honestly just give up on football. That’s not what college football is supposed to be about.

College football is about your region, your rivalries and grinding it out for a shot at the playoff. Having Alabama and a team like UCLA in the same conference would be stupid.

If that actually happens, fans might revolt. Oklahoma and Texas going to the SEC is one thing. Pillaging the Big 12 is one thing.

Tearing apart college football as fans know it is totally different.

Keep conferences mostly as they are, keep rivalries alive and don’t turn college football into a massive league with 60 teams in one conference. Nobody wants to see that.