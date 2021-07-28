Editorial

Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney Discusses Expansion, Doesn’t Seem To Know Where It Will End

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers reacts during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney has no idea how expansion in college sports will end.

Right now, Oklahoma and Texas are on the verge of a deal to join the SEC, and it’s believed that the Big 12 will get pillaged in the near future. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Where will it all end? What does the final result look like? Swinney doesn’t know, but during a conversation with Marc Whiteman, he sounded a bit worried that it might result in a conference with dozens of teams and a separate playoff.

You can listen to him break it down below.

If expansion leads to a 50-team super conference, I might honestly just give up on football. That’s not what college football is supposed to be about.

College football is about your region, your rivalries and grinding it out for a shot at the playoff. Having Alabama and a team like UCLA in the same conference would be stupid.

If that actually happens, fans might revolt. Oklahoma and Texas going to the SEC is one thing. Pillaging the Big 12 is one thing.

Tearing apart college football as fans know it is totally different.

Keep conferences mostly as they are, keep rivalries alive and don’t turn college football into a massive league with 60 teams in one conference. Nobody wants to see that.