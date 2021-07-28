College football starts in exactly one month.

On August 28, we’ll get our first slate of games when week zero kicks off, and I couldn’t be more excited if I tried. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Is it the greatest lineup of games? No, but it’ll still be more than enough to wet our whistle ahead of our first full weekend of games.

Plus, we get a Big Ten matchup between Nebraska and Illinois to get the season started. Despite the fact that I find the Cornhuskers to be pathetic and Bret Bielema to be one of the most overrated coaches in history, I’m still excited for a little B1G action.

It’s going to be so much fun to see packed stadiums again this fall. After a year of mostly empty stadiums around the country, it’s time to get back to normal.

It’s time for Saturdays full of football, great food, cold beer, friends and thousands of people packed into stadiums pulling for their teams.

That’s what America is all about.

We’re one month away, and I’m sure many of you are just as pumped as I am. Let’s get after it, folks, because we’re in for a fun season.