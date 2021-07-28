Marshawn Lynch Curses During ‘First Take’ Appearance In Hilarious Viral Video

Marshawn Lynch was in prime form Wednesday during an appearance on ESPN.

When talking about Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, Lynch told the audience, “If you don’t win a Super Bowl, then they both were bullsh*tting and they should have been on their Ps and Qs.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Max Kellerman tried to let Lynch know it was a family-friendly program, and the former Seahawks star responded that he’s a “family man!” Watch the hilarious exchange below.

Marshawn Lynch, cursed on #FirstTake Max Kellerman: “It’s a family program” Marshawn Lynch: “And I’m a family man” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2IC19NOPax — Maybe: Doran Dragić (@DP_Lavezzi22) July 28, 2021

Is Marshawn Lynch the man or is Marshawn Lynch the man? This is the coolest thing to happen during an ESPN TV show in a very long time.

We all know that ESPN is in big trouble outside of broadcasting live sports. That’s just a fact. If the network brought in Lynch more often for his unfiltered thoughts, more people might pay attention!

Instead, we just get nonsense political debates and Max Kellerman saying stupid things. Trust me when I say way more people would watch for Lynch than Max Kellerman, and I’m not sure it’s particularly close.

In the past month, ESPN’s Max Kellerman has called people in the south stupid, “almost immune to facts” and has accused “extremist right-wing agitators” of being responsible for riots across America. What planet is he living on? pic.twitter.com/I2kqxg2uXg — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 23, 2020

Never change, Marshawn. Never change! If ESPN had any guts, he’d have a regular appearance every week going forward. Get it done!