Editorial

Former NFL GM Randy Mueller Says Trading For Deshaun Watson Would Be ‘Suicidal’

Cincinnati Bengals v Houston Texans

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Former NFL general manager Randy Mueller thinks teams would be insane to trade for Deshaun Watson.

At the moment, the Houston Texans star faces more than 20 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct. While the NFL has cleared him to participate in team activities for the time being, there’s no guarantee he’ll play this season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite that fact, teams are still interested in trading for him.

Mueller, who was the GM of the Dolphins and Saints, thinks teams would be out of their minds to trade for the Texans QB.

“I think it would be suicidal…I don’t know if (Watson) plays this year at all. I don’t know how he could,” Mueller told NJ Advance Media.

He further added, “I don’t know that they’re going to be able to vet it completely. I don’t know that the league is going to come clean with their investigation, and I think they’ve purposely put the brakes on it, thinking that it would take its legal course first. There’s just a lot of open-ended questions that I don’t think are vettable at this point.”

This is pretty much what I’ve been saying ever since the allegations against Watson started coming out. I’m not sure how you can trade for him.

What happens if you send Houston three first round picks and then Roger Goodell suspends him for a season? The GM who signed off on that deal is 100% getting fired.

It’s simply way too risky of a situation, and I don’t see any team pulling the trigger on Watson unless the asking price drops substantially.

We’ll see what happens, but I agree 100% with Mueller.