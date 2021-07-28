Massive Dust Storm Smothers US City

A massive dust storm swept across Phoenix, Arizona, Tuesday, covering parts of the city.

Phoenix and surrounding areas experienced wind gusts of up to 50 mph and a “wall of dust,” according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A wall of dust is near Casa Blanca Road and SR 347 (you can see it very well from I-10). Please pull aside if visibility drops very far and turn off your lights.#azwx #PullAsideStayAlive pic.twitter.com/v6Q0l4jMyM — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 28, 2021

Dust, thunderstorms and heavy rain are a part of the monsoon season in Arizona. The National Weather Service said monsoon season in northern Arizona typically runs from June 15 to Sep. 30. A monsoon is defined as “large-scale wind shifts that transport moist tropical air to dry desert locations, such as the southwestern United States,” according to the organization.

WATCH: A dust storm made its way over #Phoenix tonight. Did you see it!? pic.twitter.com/RmJooCfzfG — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) July 28, 2021

“Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas,” Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department said, according to Fox10 Phoenix. (RELATED: Man Arrested For Complaining About The Weather)

The Arizona Emergency Network says if residents find themselves in a dust storm, they should pull over immediately and turn off their headlights and taillights. Residents are also told to stay in their cars until the storm passes.