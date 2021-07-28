Netflix Drops New Promo For ‘Outer Banks’ Season 2

Netflix dropped a new promo Wednesday for “Outer Banks.”

The second season of the hit Netflix show arrives on the streaming giant Friday, and I can’t wait to see what we get. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the latest promo, fans are going to be in for one hell of a fun ride. Give it a watch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outer Banks (@obx)

I know it’s definitely a guilty pleasure show, but I honestly can’t wait for Friday to get here. I can’t wait to binge some episodes.

As nerdy as it sounds, I’ve carved out some time this weekend specifically for watching “Outer Banks.” Does that make me a huge nerd?

Sure, but I’ve never denied being a huge nerd, and I’m a nerd who loves entertainment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outer Banks (@obx)

Season one of the hit Netflix show dropped in April 2020 right when everyone was getting settled in during the coronavirus pandemic.

It was the perfect show to pass the time, despite being corny at times. We got to watch John B. Sarah and the rest of the Pogues hunt for lost treasure and the Royal Merchant ship as they pieced together a sinister mystery.

Now, it’s time for new episodes in less than 48 hours. If that doesn’t pump you up, then I don’t know what will.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Outer Banks (@obx)

Make sure to check out season two Friday on Netflix! It should be great!