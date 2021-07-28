FX Releases Sinister New Promo For ‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’

FX has dropped a new promo for “American Horror Story: Double Feature.”

A one minute promo dropped Tuesday afternoon for the hit show from Ryan Murphy, and it might be enough to make your skin crawl. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx)

We know the tenth season of the show will feature aliens and some kind of water demons. Now, we know part one will be called “Red Tide” and part two will be “Death Valley.”

Watch the chilling promo below.

A collision of terror like you’ve never seen. #AHSDoubleFeature premieres 8/25, next day on #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/Ti01Pwb6v3 — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) July 27, 2021

With every bit of new info we get about season ten of “American Horror Story,” I get more and more excited.

We’re less than a month out from the start of “AHS: Double Feature,” and it certainly looks like we’re in for one hell of an unsettling journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx)

“AHS” is always its best when it focuses on being terrifying and doesn’t get into the dumb lecturing. The first three seasons and season nine were absolute fire.

Some of the other seasons were really disappointing. Now, it looks like we’re going back to prime “AHS,” and I can’t wait.

Make sure to check it out August 25 on FX!