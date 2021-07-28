Editorial

The Packers Trade For Randall Cobb To Please Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 and Randall Cobb #18 of the Green Bay Packers celebrate after a touchdown against the Washington Redskins at Lambeau Field on September 15, 2013 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Redskins 38-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Green Bay Packers have traded for Randall Cobb.

Cobb announced Wednesday morning that the Packers had traded for him to return to the team that gave him his NFL start. The talented receiver spent last season with the Texans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

As pointed out by Adam Schefter, there’s little doubt that this move was done only to please quarterback Aaron Rodgers and make him happy after he agreed to return for another season.

Well, it looks like the Packers are already doing whatever is necessary to keep Rodgers happy. He came damn close to never playing for Green Bay again, but eventually agreed to return after the franchise made some concessions.

Now, the team has brought back one of the best receivers he’s ever had during his time with the franchise.

The question now is whether or not the Packers will have everything patched up and ready to go for week one of the season.

After all the drama and chaos of the past few months, they clearly have their work cut out.

 

However, Rodgers is back, Cobb is with him and we all know that’s all Packers fans care about at the end of the day.