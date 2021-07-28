The Packers Trade For Randall Cobb To Please Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers have traded for Randall Cobb.

Cobb announced Wednesday morning that the Packers had traded for him to return to the team that gave him his NFL start. The talented receiver spent last season with the Texans.

As pointed out by Adam Schefter, there’s little doubt that this move was done only to please quarterback Aaron Rodgers and make him happy after he agreed to return for another season.

A welcome-back gift for Aaron Rodgers: the Texans are trading former Packers’ WR Randall Cobb back to Green Bay, per Randall Cobb. Cobb has been a longtime favorite of Rodgers. But this trade’s for Aaron. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2021

Well, it looks like the Packers are already doing whatever is necessary to keep Rodgers happy. He came damn close to never playing for Green Bay again, but eventually agreed to return after the franchise made some concessions.

Now, the team has brought back one of the best receivers he’s ever had during his time with the franchise.

WATCH: Aaron Rodgers has officially landed in Green Bay. Here he is in the plane and being escorted out of the airport. This will be Rodgers’ 17th season with the Green Bay #Packers. Could this be his last? pic.twitter.com/jOv2uo9zJ1 — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) July 27, 2021

The question now is whether or not the Packers will have everything patched up and ready to go for week one of the season.

After all the drama and chaos of the past few months, they clearly have their work cut out.

However, Rodgers is back, Cobb is with him and we all know that’s all Packers fans care about at the end of the day.