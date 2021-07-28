‘Weak-Minded Weasel’: Piers Morgan Regrets Walking Off Show After Megan Markle Remarks

Piers Morgan admitted in a column published Wednesday that he was “gutless and cowardly” for walking off the set of “Good Morning Britain” after being criticized by a fellow presenter.

Morgan left the studio on-air in March after TV presenter Alex Beresford criticized the talk show host for his comments about Meghan Markle. Hours later, “Good Morning Britain” announced that he had permanently left the show.

In a column for the Daily Mail, Morgan criticized Simone Biles for quitting two gymnastics finals at the Olympics, but also admitted his own fault in leaving “Good Morning Britain.”

“Sorry if it offends all the howling Twitter snowflake virtue-signallers, but I don’t think it’s remotely courageous, heroic or inspiring to quit,” Morgan wrote of Biles.

. "What happened to me exposed the ludicrous hypocrisy at the heart of the social media quitter-lovers. I only left for a few minutes before returning to my desk, but that was long enough for Twitter to forever brand me a gutless coward and snivelling weak-minded weasel," he continued.

“Oddly, they didn’t think ME quitting was as brave, heroic and inspiring as Ms Biles quitting! Nor, of course, did any of them ever give a damn about my mental health as they spewed their vile foul-mouthed abuse. But here’s the thing: they were right, and I was wrong. It WAS gutless and cowardly of me to walk off,” Morgan wrote.