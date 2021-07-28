‘Weak-Minded Weasel’: Piers Morgan Regrets Walking Off Show After Megan Markle Remarks

Piers Morgan admitted in a column published Wednesday that he was “gutless and cowardly” for walking off the set of “Good Morning Britain” after being criticized by a fellow presenter.
Morgan left the studio on-air in March after TV presenter Alex Beresford criticized the talk show host for his comments about Meghan Markle. Hours later, “Good Morning Britain” announced that he had permanently left the show.
In a column for the Daily Mail, Morgan criticized Simone Biles for quitting two gymnastics finals at the Olympics, but also admitted his own fault in leaving “Good Morning Britain.”
