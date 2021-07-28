REPORT: Jaxson Hayes Hospitalized After Allegedly Fighting With Police Officers

New Orleans Pelicans player Jaxson Hayes has reportedly been arrested after an altercation with police.

According to TMZ, police arrived at Hayes' place in Los Angeles early Wednesday morning in response to a domestic disturbance call, and that's when all hell broke loose.

NBA’s Jaxson Hayes Arrested, Hospitalized After Alleged Brawl With Cops https://t.co/DFAplKTW9X — TMZ (@TMZ) July 28, 2021

Hayes allegedly tried to stop police from entering the premises, and that’s when a fight started. The Pelicans center was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries after being tased, and another officer also had to be treated.

Hayes is reportedly being charged with felony battery on a police officer.

Jaxson Hayes was arrested last night after an alleged altercation with police, per @TMZ. Both Hayes and an officer were treated at a nearby hospital. pic.twitter.com/4zt8IVdS7T — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 28, 2021

As always, Hayes has every right in the world to be presumed innocent in a court of law. That’s our system here in America, and we should all be grateful that it is.

You don’t want to live in a society where you’re treated as guilty until proven innocent.

Jaxson Hayes is expected to be booked on felony charges for battery of a police officer, after law enforcement were called to an LA area home for a domestic disturbance early Wednesday morning (via @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/ju1uZmVwy2 — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) July 28, 2021

Having said all of that, this is a very serious situation. Hayes isn’t being accused of a minor charge like public intoxication or speeding.

He’s being accused of fighting with the police, and the court system doesn’t look fondly on allegedly fighting cops.

Hopefully, he has a great lawyer because it sounds like he’s going to need it.