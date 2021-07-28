REPORT: Kelly Clarkson Ordered To Pay Her Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock $195,601 A Month

Kelly Clarkson has reportedly been ordered to pay her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock a ton of money.

According to People, the singing star has been ordered to pay Blackstock $195,601 a month. Blackstock will get $150,000 a month in spousal support and another $45,601 a month in child support. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That comes out to more than $2.34 million annually. So, Mr. Blackstock is going to be rolling in cash for the foreseeable future!

Usually, it’s always the guy in these stories about celebrity divorces who ends up writing an absolutely massive check.

Just recently, Dr. Dre was ordered to pay his ex-wife millions of dollars a year.

Dr. Dre has to pay his ex-wife $300K/month (or $3M/year) in SPOUSAL support (NOT child support) until she remarries or dies. 😅https://t.co/aYMwzZuaHi — Simone B. (@simonembanna) July 22, 2021

Now, the roles are reversed and Clarkson is going to have to start mentally preparing to part ways with a ton of money in the coming years.

I know nothing about Blackstock, but I do know what I would be doing if I were in his shoes. I’d find a beach somewhere with plenty of good-looking women and ice-cold beers and margaritas.

Once there, I’d drink and count my ex-wife’s former money!

Count your money, Brandon! Count your cash. Remember, he earned that money. Those are the rules in 2021, and they don’t change just because the genders are reversed.