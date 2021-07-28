Editorial

Ryan Tannehill Says He Only Got Vaccinated Because NFL Protocols Forced His Hand

Ryan Tannehill Ryan Tannehill (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/PaulKuharskyNFL/status/1420424765584596995)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill only got vaccinated because he felt like the NFL left him no choice.

The face of the franchise addressed the media Wednesday and explained that the league’s coronavirus protocols essentially forced his hand. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I wouldn’t have gotten the vaccine without the protocols that they’re enforcing on us,” Tannehill explained. You can watch his full comments below in the video tweeted by Paul Kuharsky.

The NFL’s rules for unvaccinated players are incredibly strict, and there’s not much wiggle room at all. Unvaccinated players face capacity limits, have to attend some functions remotely, must wear masks, social distance and more.

However, vaccinated players are able to go about their business as usual for the most part.

The NFL hasn’t made it a secret that the league wants to make life a living hell for unvaccinated players. That way, people just go get their shots.

Well, the strategy seems to be working, according to Tannehill. Without the protocols, he wouldn’t have gotten vaccinated.

This vaccine situation in the NFL seems like it’s a disaster waiting to happen, and I’m sure we’ll hear more and more complaining from players before it’s all over.