Ryan Tannehill Says He Only Got Vaccinated Because NFL Protocols Forced His Hand

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill only got vaccinated because he felt like the NFL left him no choice.

The face of the franchise addressed the media Wednesday and explained that the league's coronavirus protocols essentially forced his hand.

“I wouldn’t have gotten the vaccine without the protocols that they’re enforcing on us,” Tannehill explained. You can watch his full comments below in the video tweeted by Paul Kuharsky.

Tannehill: NFL forced my hand to get vaccine. #NFL pic.twitter.com/brmHhFMnUX — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) July 28, 2021

The NFL’s rules for unvaccinated players are incredibly strict, and there’s not much wiggle room at all. Unvaccinated players face capacity limits, have to attend some functions remotely, must wear masks, social distance and more.

However, vaccinated players are able to go about their business as usual for the most part.

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to updated COVID-19 protocols for 2021 training camp and preseason, per source. How different will life by for vaccinated and unvaccinated players? From the memo that just went to clubs: pic.twitter.com/8yMPW0JBWZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 16, 2021

The NFL hasn’t made it a secret that the league wants to make life a living hell for unvaccinated players. That way, people just go get their shots.

Well, the strategy seems to be working, according to Tannehill. Without the protocols, he wouldn’t have gotten vaccinated.

Unvaccinated individuals — including players — also will be prohibited from gathering outside of the club facility or team travel, per the memo. This includes gathering for meetings, practices or training activities unless approved by the NFL and NFLPA. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 16, 2021

This vaccine situation in the NFL seems like it’s a disaster waiting to happen, and I’m sure we’ll hear more and more complaining from players before it’s all over.