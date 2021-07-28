Editorial

Simone Biles Withdraws From The Final Individual All-Around Competition To Focus On Her Mental Health

USA's Simone Biles waits for the final results of the artistic gymnastics women's team final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 27, 2021. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

Simone Biles has pulled out of another Olympic event.

Biles pulled out of the team competition Tuesday because of mental health issues, and she’s now made the decision to also not compete in the final individual all-around competition. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

Biles still has more competitions she can compete in next week, but it’s unclear at this time whether or not that will happen, according to ESPN.

Her status remains very much up in the air.

As I’ve said since word broke that Biles was dealing with mental health issues, I wish her nothing but the best and hope she gets it all figured out. I can’t imagine the pressure she must be dealing with.

At the same time, she’s now pulled out of multiple events, and it might be best if she just returns to the United States.

If she’s not okay enough to compete, then why would she stay in Japan?

Let’s all hope Biles turns the corner and dominates down the road. If not, then she should go back to America to get some help.