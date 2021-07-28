Simone Biles Withdraws From The Final Individual All-Around Competition To Focus On Her Mental Health

Simone Biles has pulled out of another Olympic event.

Biles pulled out of the team competition Tuesday because of mental health issues, and she's now made the decision to also not compete in the final individual all-around competition.

Simone Biles Breaks Her Silence After Pulling Out Of An Olympic Event, Reveals If She’s Physically Okay https://t.co/zquKtN3kTm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 27, 2021

“After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many. pic.twitter.com/6ILdtSQF7o — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 28, 2021

Biles still has more competitions she can compete in next week, but it’s unclear at this time whether or not that will happen, according to ESPN.

Her status remains very much up in the air.

Simone Biles: “It’s okay sometimes to sit out the big competitions to focus on yourself”pic.twitter.com/gudM2of1V7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 27, 2021

As I’ve said since word broke that Biles was dealing with mental health issues, I wish her nothing but the best and hope she gets it all figured out. I can’t imagine the pressure she must be dealing with.

At the same time, she’s now pulled out of multiple events, and it might be best if she just returns to the United States.

If she’s not okay enough to compete, then why would she stay in Japan?

Simone Biles cheered on her teammates after withdrawing from the Women’s Gymnastics Team Final ❤️ USA Gymnastics said Biles left because of a “medical issue.” Ultimate teammate 👏 pic.twitter.com/E7AUjgN0xI — ESPN (@espn) July 27, 2021

Let’s all hope Biles turns the corner and dominates down the road. If not, then she should go back to America to get some help.