T.J. Ward Seems To Imply Ron Rivera Getting Cancer Was His Own Fault, Denies That’s What He Meant

Former NFL star T.J. Ward is in some hot water over tweets about Ron Rivera.

The head coach of the Washington Football Team recently said he’s “beyond frustrated” about players not getting vaccinated, and it’s worth noting that he’s immune deficient after battling and ultimately beating cancer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In response to the tweet from @brgridiron, Ward responded with now-deleted tweets that seemed to imply cancer might have been Rivera’s own fault.

“Don’t blame the players for your life long health decisions,” Ward tweeted. He further added, “Cancer runs in my family like many American familes [sic]. But also bad diets and cigarettes do as well. Except [sic] responsibility.”

You can see screenshots of his tweets below.

In an attempt to clean up his mess, he later tweeted in part, “I was not trying be insensitive to anyone effected by the cancer. I know you don’t chose to get cancer. And I tried to clear that up. If you know me and my career you know what my support is for cancer people dealing with it.”

Look, Ward can try to explain away his tweets however he wants, but I’m not sure a single rational person is going to believe that he didn’t mean Rivera’s cancer was a result of his own actions.

He literally tweeted about vices and taking responsibility for your actions. I mean, how much clearer could it get?

Believe it or not, every thought you have in your head doesn’t need to be stated. Sometimes, you can just put your phone down and go about your day. Something tells me that’s what Ward should have done here.