Team USA Basketball Crushes Iran 120-66

Team USA destroyed Iran in basketball 120-66 early Wednesday morning.

After losing to France in humiliating fashion to open the team's Olympic games, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and company bounced back by absolutely destroying the Iranians.

Should we be happy about beating Iran? The answer should be no. It should just be expected, but here we are. Given how bad this team has been under Gregg Popovich, I’m just happy to get a win.

There used to be a time when you didn’t expect other countries to be within 20 of Team USA. Clearly, those days are gone.

So, I guess we get to now sit around and celebrate beating Iran. Stop and think about how far we’ve fallen that beating Iran is even worth mentioning.

We still control our own fate, but being 1-1 after two games is still 100% unacceptable. If we don’t win the gold medal, to say it would be embarrassing would be an insane understatement. Don’t even think of allowing that to happen!