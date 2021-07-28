USA’s Caeleb Dressel Smashes Olympic Record In 100m Freestyle, Breaks Down In Post-Race Video Call With His Wife

Team USA’s Caeleb Dressel smashed the Olympic record in the mens’ 100m freestyle, breaking down during a post-race video call with his wife, it was reported Wednesday.

Dressel bested the previous Olympic record, set by Australia’s Eamon Sullivan in Beijing in 2008, by just .03 seconds. (RELATED: Katie Ledecky Dominates First-Ever Women’s 1500M, Leading Team USA To A 1-2 Finish)

💪 CAELEB DRESSEL 💪 OLYMPIC RECORD 47.02 IN THE MEN’S 100M FREESTYLE 🥇🇺🇸 (via @NBCOlympics) pic.twitter.com/FYYS1OcEop — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 29, 2021

Caeleb Dressel in awe of his gold-medal finish in the men’s 100m freestyle final 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WnB8q3znmQ — ESPN (@espn) July 29, 2021

Dressel’s family cheered him on virtually, and his wife broke down in tears when he touched the wall first.

GOOSEBUMPS. Caeleb Dressel sets the 100M Free Olympic Record and his family’s reaction is EVERYTHING. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/vwiYZMJ85J — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 29, 2021

Immediately following the race, Dressel spoke with reporters about the race and how it felt to come away with a third gold medal; he won a gold for the mens’ 4×100 freestyle relay two days earlier and another in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Dressel appeared to choke up briefly while talking about how hard the past year had been.

“I don’t know if it’s set in yet,” he said, struggling to keep his composure. “It’s a really tough year. It’s really hard. It really came together so I’m happy.”

Dressel really broke down in tears as the reporters connected a video call with his wife and family.

This is what it is all about. Celebrating an Olympic Gold Medal AND record time with your family. Tears of joy. Congrats Caleb Dressel 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pBqZLbJsxX — Sean Ash (@SeanAshWX) July 29, 2021

Through the tears, Dressel thanked his family for all their love and support.