Sports

USA’s Caeleb Dressel Smashes Olympic Record In 100m Freestyle, Breaks Down In Post-Race Video Call With His Wife

Screenshot/Twitter/Jennifer_su

Screenshot/Twitter/Jennifer_su

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Font Size:

Team USA’s Caeleb Dressel smashed the Olympic record in the mens’ 100m freestyle, breaking down during a post-race video call with his wife, it was reported Wednesday.

Dressel bested the previous Olympic record, set by Australia’s Eamon Sullivan in Beijing in 2008, by just .03 seconds. (RELATED: Katie Ledecky Dominates First-Ever Women’s 1500M, Leading Team USA To A 1-2 Finish)

Dressel’s family cheered him on virtually, and his wife broke down in tears when he touched the wall first.

Immediately following the race, Dressel spoke with reporters about the race and how it felt to come away with a third gold medal; he won a gold for the mens’ 4×100 freestyle relay two days earlier and another in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Dressel appeared to choke up briefly while talking about how hard the past year had been.

“I don’t know if it’s set in yet,” he said, struggling to keep his composure. “It’s a really tough year. It’s really hard. It really came together so I’m happy.”

Dressel really broke down in tears as the reporters connected a video call with his wife and family.

Through the tears, Dressel thanked his family for all their love and support.