Vaccinated Americans Free To Travel To UK

Travelers from the U.S. and EU fully vaccinated against coronavirus will be allowed to travel to the U.K. without quarantining, according to an announcement Wednesday by the government.

The change will go into effect for the category of “amber countries” on Aug. 2 at 4 a.m. in an effort to boost the economy and move forward with the reopening of international travel, according to the government’s announcement.

Those traveling to England will not have to quarantine or take a test on the 8th day after arrival as previously required, but they will still have to take a coronavirus test before traveling to the country on or before the second day after arrival, the announcement said. Those traveling from the U.S. will also have to prove their residency.

U.K. Transport Minister Grant Shapps said that the relaxed rules would help reunite family and friends in the country. (RELATED: Chris Wallace Presses Biden Advisor On Travel Ban: ‘Would You Agree … That Trump’s Actions Saved Thousands Of Lives?’)

We’re helping reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends in the UK 👪 From 2nd August at 4am people from these countries will be able to come to the England from an amber country without having to quarantine if they’re fully vaxxed 💉 — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) July 28, 2021

“We’ve taken great strides on our journey to reopen international travel and today is another important step forward,” Shapps said in a statement. “Whether you are a family reuniting for the first time since the start of the pandemic or a business benefiting from increased trade – this is progress we can all enjoy.”

He highlighted that government leadership would continue look at the latest scientific data, but also touted the U.K.’s vaccination program as a reason for the continuation of transatlantic travel, according to the announcement.

The Biden administration said this week that it plans to keep existing travel restrictions on European countries in place as the highly transmissible delta coronavirus variant continues to spread.

“Our vaccination programme is building a wall of defence against this virus so we can safely enjoy our freedoms again, with 7 in 10 adults in the UK now double jabbed,” Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said in a statement.

