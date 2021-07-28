Wisconsin Will Play Texas A&M In The First Round Of The Maui Invitational Basketball Tournament

Wisconsin will play Texas A&M to open the Maui Invitational.

The Badgers announced Tuesday that we’ll face the Aggies to get the prestigious college basketball tournament started. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

The Maui Invitational is absolutely loaded with talent this season and includes Butler, Oregon, Houston, St. Mary’s, Notre Dame and Chaminade.

If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. The Maui Invitational will give us the chance to do just that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

I know we’re all amped up for college football to start in a month, but I’m still super excited for this upcoming college basketball season.

This past Wisconsin season left a bit of a dirty taste in my mouth, and I’m ready to wash it out. Going to Maui and dominating would be a great way to start.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

We’ll see everyone in Hawaii in November! Something tells me people might be surprised by what happens when our young squad takes the court.