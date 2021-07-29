Bills Receiver Cole Beasley Releases Bizarre Rap Song

Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley recently dropped a bizarre rap song.

Beasley, who has been in the news a bunch for not getting vaccinated, released “Heavy 1s,” and you need to hear this song to believe it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He raps about vaccines, his genitals and much more! Give it a listen below.

What the hell is Cole Beasley doing? He gets paid a ton of money to catch footballs, score touchdowns and win games.

You know what Cole Beasley doesn’t get paid to do? Rap about his testicles and vaccines. That’s not what made him a millionaire, and I say that as someone is a fan of Beasley!

https://t.co/VnqB4l4JU9 I AM NOT LIKE YOU ⛓Heavy 1’s⛓ Out Now! pic.twitter.com/8ZSm6iu0mt — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) July 28, 2021

Having said that, the beat of “Heavy 1s” was kind of fire. I’m not sure the lyrics were outstanding, but the beat wasn’t half bad.

It kind of slaps if your standards aren’t too high.

Let us know in the comments what you think about Beasley trying to have a booming rap career. I think I speak for most people when I say he should stick to what he knows, which is winning football games.