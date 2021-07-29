Bob Odenkirk Is In Stable Condition After Heart Attack, His Son Nate Says ‘He’s Going To Be Okay’

It sounds like Bob Odenkirk is going to be alright.

The "Better Call Saul" star suffered a serious medical situation after collapsing on set while filming in New Mexico, and was quickly rushed to the hospital.

Hollywood Star Collapses While Filming. Here’s What We Know https://t.co/372EgHmItc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 28, 2021

Fans didn’t have much information most of Wednesday, but we now know he’s doing much better after suffering a heart attack, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A rep for Odenkirk released the following statement:

We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.

His son Nate also tweeted Wednesday night that “He’s going to be okay.”

He’s going to be okay. — Nate Odenkirk (@birthdaynate) July 28, 2021

All things considered, this was the best possible update fans could have received. It’s obviously an incredibly serious and scary situation, but Odenkirk is going to be okay.

A heart attack can kill you on the spot if it’s bad enough. So, it’s definitely not some minor situation. It’s as serious as it gets.

I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this. — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) July 28, 2021

Odenkirk shouldn’t even think about returning to work until he’s officially back at 100%. There will always be time to film down the road.

Right now, he just needs to focus on getting healthy.

Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 28, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.