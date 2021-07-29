Republicans Reps Denied Entry To DC Jail Holding Jan. 6 Defendants

Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Louie Gohmert and Paul Gosar were all denied entry Thursday to the DC prison holding defendants arrested in connection with the Capitol riot Jan. 6.

The four members of Congress attempted to visit the defendants being held inside amid allegations of mistreatment and poor conditions inside the facilities.

After asking to speak with the supervisor of the prison, the members were accused of “trespassing” and ultimately locked out of the building, according to Taylor-Greene.

Taylor-Greene later called it an “abomination” in a press conference the representatives held after being denied entry, adding, “We went to this prison today as members of Congress to give oversight to a federal prison because we suspect there is a two-tiered justice system in the United States.”

“How does the Biden administration expect us to participate in the representative republic when they deprive us of access to information?” Gaetz asked. “The questions we’ve asked have gone unanswered for months … What is Merrick Garland hiding?”

Lawyers for Jan. 6 defendants have claimed that their clients have been beaten by jail guards, held in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day and are being held for months at a time without court dates.

Paul Hodgkins last week became the first Capitol riot defendant to sentenced, receiving eight months in prison for breaching the Senate chamber on January 6. (RELATED: Federal Prosecutors Are Branding Non-Violent Jan 6 Defendants As ‘Terrorists’ To Pursue Harsher Sentences)

A spokesperson for the DC Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to a request for comment.