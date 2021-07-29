The Detroit Pistons Draft Cade Cunningham First Overall

The Detroit Pistons have made Cade Cunningham the first pick of the NBA draft.

The Pistons drafted the former Oklahoma State star first overall Thursday night, and he’ll immediately become the face of the franchise. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Pistons select Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oB5ROeQG7t — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 30, 2021

Most of you might not know this, but I actually grew up a huge fan of the Detroit Pistons. In fact, I grew up such a huge fan that I have a Ben Wallace and Darko Milicic jersey.

However, the Pistons have been really bad over the past few seasons. They’re one of the worst teams in the league, which is why they were in a position to draft Cade Cunningham.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @cadecunn1ngham

Will he turn the team around? I have no idea, but he’s definitely a very solid basketball player. He’s a hell of a star.

He’s not a guaranteed hall of fame caliber of player like LeBron James was coming out of high school, but he can still play with the best of them.

Cunningham has all the talent in the world, and he’ll now be tasked with bringing Detroit back to the promised land.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @cadecunn1ngham

Let’s see what he can do!