House Republicans Protest Mask Mandates And ‘Pelosi’s Political Rules’ In the Capitol Building

Almost 40 House Republicans walked onto the Senate floor without masks in protest of a reinstated mask mandate Thursday, according to The Hill.

The Capitol physician reinstated a mask mandate in the lower chamber, but not in the upper chamber. Republicans claimed that the decision, which was backed by Democrats, was inconsistent, not supported by science, and an infringement on personal liberty, The Hill reported. (RELATED: House Imposes Mask Mandate Again With New CDC Guidance)

“At least in the Senate, they’re recognizing individual responsibility and following science, not just using this as a political tool,” said Georgia Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk, according to The Hill. “So, what are we doing: following the science or Pelosi’s political moves? It’s Pelosi’s political moves.”

NOW – Maskless House Republicans protest the House chamber’s mask mandate in the Senate chamber of the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/ihshSd5kq7 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 29, 2021

As part of the GOP lawmakers’ protest, Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee gave a speech on individual liberty, The Hill reported.

On the same day, Capitol police announced that that congressional aides and visitors could be arrested if they refused to wear a mask on the House side of the Capitol building.

Two House members, Florida Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan and Louisiana Republican Rep. Clay Higgins, tested positive for coronavirus in recent days, The Hill reported.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Thursday that masks will be required indoors in Washington D.C. regardless of vaccination status.