Jimmy Garoppolo Will Start At Quarterback For The San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo is still the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers.

Ever since Trey Lance was drafted third overall by the 49ers, fans have wondered about how long it’ll take him to become the team’s starting passer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it won’t be week one. According to Mike Garafolo, head coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear that the team doesn’t have a QB competition and Jimmy G is QB1.

Meanwhile, Kyle Shanahan says there is no open QB competition for the #49ers. Jimmy Garoppolo is the No. 1 QB, Trey Lance is No. 2. https://t.co/4d8PsJrLXB — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 27, 2021

This is probably the right move from the 49ers. There’s no doubt at all that Trey Lance is the future in San Francisco.

That’s obvious to anyone paying attention. You don’t burn the third overall pick on a guy you think is going to sit on the bench for a long time.

You burn it on a guy you expect to play sooner than later.

At the same time, Jimmy G is a very experienced quarterback and he has plenty of starts under his belt. He’s more than capable of winning games.

Let’s not forget that he led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance a couple years ago. Clearly, he’s not a scrub.

Let Jimmy G run the offense until Lance is ready to take over. There’s no need to rush at all.