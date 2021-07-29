Biden Thanks Commentators On ‘Fax’ News For Telling People To Get Vaccinated

President Joe Biden expressed his appreciation for Fox News commentators that have told their viewers to get vaccinated at a briefing Thursday.

Biden addressed the nation to lay out a plan to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19, where he expressed his gratitude towards Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and commentators on “Fax” (Fox) News for urging citizens to get vaccinated.

“I have to compliment Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, he hasn’t made it political, he encouraged people to get vaccinated and is continuing to do so and his state [Kentucky] is in pretty good shape,” the president said. “Alabama Republican governor, Kay Ivey, recently spoke out encouraging vaccination and even the commentators on Fax (Fox News) who have been belittling us for a long time, some haven’t but many have, are arguing ‘get vaccinated.'”

Fox News Host Sean Hannity pleaded that Americans “get vaccinated” and “take COVID seriously” in a July 20 segment of “Hannity.” (RELATED: ‘Where Are Tucker And Sean Hannity?’ Brian Stelter Complains About Fox News’ Lack Of Vaccine Selfies)

“It absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated,” Hannity said. “I believe in science, I believe in the science of vaccination.”

Steve Doocy, host of “Fox & Friends,” pointed out that the majority of COVID-related deaths were among unvaccinated individuals and said the shot will save their lives in a July 19 segment, The Hill reported.

“Ninety-nine percent of the people who died have not been vaccinated. What they are trying to do is make sure that all of the people who have not been vaccinated get vaccinated,” Doocy said. “If you have the chance, get the shot, it will save your life.”

The channel’s anchor Bill Hemmer asked Fox News Medical Contributor Marc Siegel about the vaccine’s effectiveness, to which the doctor replied that it has a high-efficancy rate in combating the delta variant, the outlet reported.

“The vaccine works extremely well even against the delta variant, preventing the infection in 90 percent of cases,” Siegel said.

The New York Times criticized Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson and Fox News host Laura Ingraham for arguing against vaccines.

“Opposition to vaccines was once relegated to the fringe of American politics, and the rhetoric of Fox News has coincided with efforts by right-wing extremists to bash vaccination efforts,” the newspaper said.