New Poll Shows Biden Approval In Full On Nose Dive

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has plummeted 20 points since he gained office, according to a Monmouth University poll released Thursday.
Biden entered office in January with a net approval rating of +24, but now in July sits at just +4, according to the poll. The Monmouth poll is the second to show Biden’s approval rating slipping to an all-time low this week, pairing off with a Rasmussen Reports poll released Wednesday.
Monmouth’s poll shows a consistent drop in popularity for Biden each month since January, though he lost only a single point from June to July. It had a maximum margin of error of +/- 3.5.
Monmouth poll: Joe Biden’s net approval rating by month
January: +24
March: +9
April: +13
June: +5
July: +4
— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 29, 2021
Biden approve/disapprove:
GOP: 10/82
Indie: 36/51
Dem: 93/5
Men: 40/52
Women: 55/36
White: 42/51
Non-white: 61/27
White no degree: 35/59
White w/ degree: 56/38
— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 29, 2021
Biden’s policies, however, enjoy a better perception than the president himself. His American Jobs Plan, described in the poll as an infrastructure bill focusing on “roads, bridges and trains, internet access, power grid improvements, and clean energy projects,” sits at a 71% approval rating.
The poll was conducted days before Republicans in the Senate came to an agreement with the Democrats and the White House on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. (RELATED: Trump Erupts After Republicans Move Forward With Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal)
Biden’s drop in approval appears to be due to a loss of confidence in his economy and an ongoing skepticism of his policies at the U.S.-Mexico border.
A new AP-NORC poll finds fewer than half of Americans — 45% — judge the economy to be in good shape, while 54% say it’s in poor shape. pic.twitter.com/HIucrd7nR4
— The Associated Press (@AP) July 26, 2021
Biden has sought to shift blame for the immigration surge at the southern border, with his administration first arguing the surge was simply an annual occurrence. That argument faded quickly, however, as it became clear the 2021 surge was far larger than in previous years.
Biden ultimately decided to leave the border crisis for Vice President Kamala Harris to handle, but her first attempts to tackle the issue were met with criticism from both Republicans and Democrats.