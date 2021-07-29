New Poll Shows Biden Approval In Full On Nose Dive

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has plummeted 20 points since he gained office, according to a Monmouth University poll released Thursday.

Biden entered office in January with a net approval rating of +24, but now in July sits at just +4, according to the poll. The Monmouth poll is the second to show Biden’s approval rating slipping to an all-time low this week, pairing off with a Rasmussen Reports poll released Wednesday.

Monmouth’s poll shows a consistent drop in popularity for Biden each month since January, though he lost only a single point from June to July. It had a maximum margin of error of +/- 3.5.

Monmouth poll: Joe Biden’s net approval rating by month January: +24

March: +9

April: +13

June: +5

July: +4 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 29, 2021

Biden approve/disapprove: GOP: 10/82

Indie: 36/51

Dem: 93/5

Men: 40/52

Women: 55/36

White: 42/51

Non-white: 61/27

White no degree: 35/59

White w/ degree: 56/38 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) July 29, 2021

Biden’s policies, however, enjoy a better perception than the president himself. His American Jobs Plan, described in the poll as an infrastructure bill focusing on “roads, bridges and trains, internet access, power grid improvements, and clean energy projects,” sits at a 71% approval rating.

The poll was conducted days before Republicans in the Senate came to an agreement with the Democrats and the White House on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill. (RELATED: Trump Erupts After Republicans Move Forward With Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal)

Biden’s other plans, the American Rescue Plan and American Families Plan, sit at 62 and 63% approval respectively.