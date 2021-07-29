Johnny Manziel Says Oklahoma And Texas Joining The SEC Is ‘Great Competition For The League’

Johnny Manziel sounds like a fan of the SEC adding Oklahoma and Texas.

The Texas A&M Heisman winner was on the Aggies during their early SEC days, and he seems to have a solid understanding of the situation ahead for the Sooners and Longhorns. Plus, he thinks it’s a boost for the conference as a whole. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC is almost a done deal, but nearly 60% of people are against it happening.@dhookstead explains whether or not it’s good for the sport of college football. pic.twitter.com/A4Qwe7GmSZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 26, 2021

“I think it’s great competition for the league. I think it’ll make our conference better…If they want to come to the SEC and see what it’s all about, then we welcome them with open arms, but it is no cakewalk and it is not the Big 12,” Manziel told the media in a video tweeted by Brandon Ogden.

Former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel weighs in on the topic of Texas and Oklahoma possibly joining the SEC. @etfinalscore pic.twitter.com/54wJWRiHdH — Brandon Ogden (@BrandonOSports) July 27, 2021

This is the right attitude to have when it comes to college football expansion. Conferences should want as many great teams as possible.

Oklahoma and Texas are two of the biggest brands in football, and the SEC should 100% be pumped about getting both.

Manziel is correct to say they’ll be welcomed with open arms, even if some are reportedly concerned about the additions.

I hope the Longhorns and Sooners leave the Big 12 as quickly as possible to join the SEC. It’s going to be a ton of fun to see how they hold up against great competition on a weekly basis. Oklahoma should be fine. Texas?

Well, that’s a bit of a different story.

No matter what, I’m excited!