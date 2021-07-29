Kelvin Benjamin Rips Giants Coach Joe Judge, Claims He Sabotaged His Comeback

Former New York Giants player Kelvin Benjamin isn’t a fan of head coach Joe Judge.

Benjamin was cut by the team Wednesday, and he didn’t hold back when discussing the situation. One of the main issues at play was that the former Panthers first round pick was too heavy, and the situation escalated from there. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We’re underway here at #Giants training camp. They’re stretching.

After a long discussion with Dave Gettleman and Joe Judge … TE Kelvin Benjamin is heading inside. pic.twitter.com/8a8mCDNKGH — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 28, 2021

The former Florida State star told ESPN the following:

First thing [Judge] said is I came in 15 pounds overweight. So I’m like, ‘How did I come in 15 pounds overweight when I was 265 for minicamp?’ And he said you left at 265 and came back at 268. Of course. I lift weights. I got more muscle. I’m basically smaller than I was as a wide receiver. I was like, how is that possible? I’m a tight end now. How does that make sense?…I think he was doing everything to kind of sabotage the situation…If anything, they shouldn’t have had me come back to training camp. It’s personal vendettas. That is what it is more than anything. They didn’t want to give me the opportunity to get on the field. [Judge] could’ve been a man about it. Of course they’re going to make it seem like I walked away. Where I quit. Anybody who went through a situation like that, I mean, how can I practice at that point? At the end of the day right is right, wrong is wrong.

Well, I think it’s safe to say that Benjamin isn’t a fan at all of his relationship with Judge, but flaming your former coach isn’t a great look in a situation like this one.

It’s especially not a great look when you consider the fact that Benjamin hasn’t played since 2018. He needs all the help he can to get back in the NFL.

You’d think he’d just stay quiet after getting cut and searching for a new job. Instead, he chose war.

Kelvin Benjamin’s side of the story. Centered around his weight. Unfolded on the field and ended with him walking off, getting cut and not being happy with Joe Judge. #giants #NFLTrainingCamp https://t.co/DyPkTRMjFD — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 29, 2021

As for Judge, he didn’t say much, according to Jordan Raanan. He discussed how everything played out and said, “Sometimes things happen a certain way and you have to keep on going.”

So, at least one person in this situation seems to be handling it like a pro.

Joe Judge takes the high road on Kelvin Benjamin, won’t talk specifics of what went down. About it happening on the field in front of everybody: “Some times things happen a certain way and you have to keep on going.” — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 29, 2021

Will Benjamin get another shot in the NFL? Honestly, it seems unlikely given the aftermath of him running to the press once the Giants cut him. He seems like way too much of a liability.