Kevin Durant Is Talking Trash On Twitter With The USA Basketball Team 1-1 In The Olympics

Kevin Durant felt the need to fire a shot on Twitter as the Team USA basketball squad struggles.

At the moment, Team USA is 1-1 in the Olympics after losing in humiliating fashion to France and then blowing out Iran. You’d think the NBA star would be focused on the Czech Republic this weekend, but you’d be wrong. He’s busy arguing about Kyrie Irving, who isn’t even on the squad! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to BroBible, a person tweeted and then deleted, “Kyrie needs a better team around him.” How did Durant, who is Irving’s teammate on the Nets, respond?

He fired back at a little past 6:00 am local time in Tokyo with a strange picture of a guy alone in a dumpster looking room. Give it a glance below.

Kevin Durant might seriously be the softest athlete on the planet. It’s not a secret that the dude loves social media, but this is just getting sad.

The only thing he should be focused on is winning a gold medal. You know when he can focus on Twitter? When we don’t lose to the French!

Team USA Basketball Gets Humiliated By France At The Olympics https://t.co/SLCFVcQ6bI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 27, 2021

If you’re a pro athlete with millions in the bank and you ever find yourself taking shots in the early morning hours while at the Olympics, then you’re doing things wrong.

Add in the fact we lost a game and it’s just downright humiliating.

Put the phone down, Durant!