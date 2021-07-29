The NCAA Announces Reggie Bush Won’t Get His Heisman Back

Reggie Bush won’t be getting his Heisman Trophy back.

There's been a ton of chatter about whether or not the former USC superstar will get his Heisman back now that athletes can profit.

Well, it’s not going to happen. The NCAA announced Wednesday that penalties won’t be reversed, and that means Bush isn’t getting the trophy back, according to ESPN.

The NCAA released the following statement:

Although college athletes can now receive benefits from their names, images and likenesses through activities like endorsements and appearances, NCAA rules still do not permit pay-for-play type arrangements. The NCAA infractions process exists to promote fairness in college sports. The rules that govern fair play are voted on, agreed to and expected to be upheld by all NCAA member schools…Bush’s 2005 season records remain vacated by the NCAA and, as a result, under the rule set forth by the Heisman Trust and stated on the Heisman Ballot, he is not eligible to be awarded the 2005 Heisman Memorial Trophy

This is such a cowardly decision from the NCAA and everyone involved in making it. Bush never should have lost his Heisman in the first place.

Alleging receiving illegal benefits off of the field had nothing to do with his performance on the gridiron. He still ran for all those yards and touchdowns.

The idea that he didn’t earn the Heisman is laughable.

Statement from the Heisman Trophy Trusthttps://t.co/KeKIBB0NqN — The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) July 2, 2021

If there was any justice and fairness in this world, Bush would have his trophy back and it wouldn’t even be up for debate.

Instead, the NCAA has decided to continue to screw him over.

It’s a damn shame but it doesn’t sound like it’s ever going to change.