Signed Patrick Mahomes Rookie Card Sells For More Than $4 Million

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs leaves the field after losing in Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
A signed Patrick Mahomes rookie card has sold for a shocking amount of money.

According to PWCC Marketplace, a signed rookie card of the Super Bowl champion and Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback has sold for $4.3 million. That makes the card the most valuable football card ever sold. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As I’ve said many times, some of these memorabilia stories just blow my mind. The fact people spend the amount of money you could get a yacht with on a card is just mind-boggling.

I love sports memorabilia, but I love memorabilia that’s actually from games or signed jerseys. Trading cards have never made much sense to me at all.

If I had $4.3 million sitting around, a signed trading card would literally be the last thing I’d buy, and I say that as someone who is a monster memorabilia fan.

Why buy a card when you could buy a signed jersey and spend the rest of the money on a mansion? It’s never added up to me.

Let us know in the comments how much money you’d ever spend on sports memorabilia.