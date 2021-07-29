Signed Patrick Mahomes Rookie Card Sells For More Than $4 Million

A signed Patrick Mahomes rookie card has sold for a shocking amount of money.
According to PWCC Marketplace, a signed rookie card of the Super Bowl champion and Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback has sold for $4.3 million. That makes the card the most valuable football card ever sold. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
You can see a photo of the signed rookie card in the post below.
As I’ve said many times, some of these memorabilia stories just blow my mind. The fact people spend the amount of money you could get a yacht with on a card is just mind-boggling.
I love sports memorabilia, but I love memorabilia that’s actually from games or signed jerseys. Trading cards have never made much sense to me at all.
The price for a Michael Jordan jersey keeps climbing 💰 pic.twitter.com/leK4oeIvu0
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 8, 2021
If I had $4.3 million sitting around, a signed trading card would literally be the last thing I’d buy, and I say that as someone who is a monster memorabilia fan.
Why buy a card when you could buy a signed jersey and spend the rest of the money on a mansion? It’s never added up to me.
The highest price ever paid for a trading card 💰
Alt, an alternative asset platform, has purchased a majority of this 1/1 2009 Steph Curry Rookie Logoman.
The price? $5.9 million. pic.twitter.com/Ztn94misCl
— Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 6, 2021
Let us know in the comments how much money you’d ever spend on sports memorabilia.