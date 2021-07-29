Signed Patrick Mahomes Rookie Card Sells For More Than $4 Million

A signed Patrick Mahomes rookie card has sold for a shocking amount of money.

According to PWCC Marketplace, a signed rookie card of the Super Bowl champion and Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback has sold for $4.3 million. That makes the card the most valuable football card ever sold. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a photo of the signed rookie card in the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PWCC Marketplace (@pwccmarketplace)

As I’ve said many times, some of these memorabilia stories just blow my mind. The fact people spend the amount of money you could get a yacht with on a card is just mind-boggling.

I love sports memorabilia, but I love memorabilia that’s actually from games or signed jerseys. Trading cards have never made much sense to me at all.

The price for a Michael Jordan jersey keeps climbing 💰 pic.twitter.com/leK4oeIvu0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 8, 2021

If I had $4.3 million sitting around, a signed trading card would literally be the last thing I’d buy, and I say that as someone who is a monster memorabilia fan.

Why buy a card when you could buy a signed jersey and spend the rest of the money on a mansion? It’s never added up to me.

The highest price ever paid for a trading card 💰 Alt, an alternative asset platform, has purchased a majority of this 1/1 2009 Steph Curry Rookie Logoman. The price? $5.9 million. pic.twitter.com/Ztn94misCl — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 6, 2021

Let us know in the comments how much money you’d ever spend on sports memorabilia.