Steve Spurrier Talks Texas To The SEC, Says The Longhorns Can’t Even ‘Win The Big 12’

Steve Spurrier doesn’t sound confident in Texas’ ability to win in the SEC.

The Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, and they could both be playing in the conference sooner than later.

Now that Oklahoma & Texas formally sought membership to SEC (& SEC will vote 14-0 to accept the schools) to quote the great Warren Zevon, SEC will now “send their lawyers, guns & money” to get them in league early in 2022 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 27, 2021

However, the legendary Florida and South Carolina coach doesn’t think the conference has much to fear from the Longhorns.

“I can understand Texas jumping over. They get to play Texas A&M again. They get to…they can’t win the Big 12 anyway,” Spurrier told the Orlando Sentinel.

Steve Spurrier on Texas jump to SEC: ‘They can’t win the Big 12 anyway.’ https://t.co/DoYG71MS8u — Sentinel Sports (@orlandosports) July 29, 2021

Spurrier is known for his humor and blunt honesty, and he clearly didn’t hold back here. Nothing like dunking on the conference’s newest member to remind them they’re not elite.

It’s just some friendly hazing. Spurrier is letting the Longhorns know if they can’t win in the Big 12, then they damn sure can’t win in the SEC.

The Big 12 is a friendly picnic compared to what they’ll face in the SEC.

Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC is almost a done deal, but nearly 60% of people are against it happening.@dhookstead explains whether or not it’s good for the sport of college football. pic.twitter.com/A4Qwe7GmSZ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 26, 2021

We’ll see if Spurrier’s apparent concerns about Texas’ ability to hang turn out to be justified. Something tells me the Longhorns might struggle out of the gate.