Editorial

Steve Spurrier Talks Texas To The SEC, Says The Longhorns Can’t Even ‘Win The Big 12’

South Carolina v Georgia

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Steve Spurrier doesn’t sound confident in Texas’ ability to win in the SEC.

The Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, and they could both be playing in the conference sooner than later. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, the legendary Florida and South Carolina coach doesn’t think the conference has much to fear from the Longhorns.

“I can understand Texas jumping over. They get to play Texas A&M again. They get to…they can’t win the Big 12 anyway,” Spurrier told the Orlando Sentinel.

Spurrier is known for his humor and blunt honesty, and he clearly didn’t hold back here. Nothing like dunking on the conference’s newest member to remind them they’re not elite.

It’s just some friendly hazing. Spurrier is letting the Longhorns know if they can’t win in the Big 12, then they damn sure can’t win in the SEC.

The Big 12 is a friendly picnic compared to what they’ll face in the SEC.

We’ll see if Spurrier’s apparent concerns about Texas’ ability to hang turn out to be justified. Something tells me the Longhorns might struggle out of the gate.