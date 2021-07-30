President Biden Tells Americans To Expect More COVID Restrictions

President Joe Biden told Americans to expect additional restrictions to combat the Delta COVID variant Friday, days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a return of mask guidelines.

Biden made the comments in response to shouted questions from reporters at the White House before departing to Camp David on Friday. Biden announced Thursday various efforts to encourage federal employees and Americans across the country to get vaccinated.

“Should Americans expect more restrictions because of COVID?” CBS White House correspondent Weijia Jiang asked Biden.

“In all probability,” Biden responded, going on to add that Thursday was a “good day” in terms of vaccination numbers.

The president was asked if Americans should expect more guidelines and restrictions because of COVID and he said “in all probability” and then discussed the “good day” on vaccinations. Watch. pic.twitter.com/xBiRQFpX4N — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) July 30, 2021

Just Now: I asked President Biden if Americans should expect more restrictions as COVID spreads. He said in all probability, but pointed to the high number of vaccinations yesterday as a sign of hope. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) July 30, 2021

Biden has said that the federal government likely lacks the authority to impose a nationwide vaccine mandate. He did, however, encourage state and local governments and private companies Thursday to impose vaccine mandates. (RELATED: House Imposes Mask Mandate Again With New CDC Guidance)

President Biden says he’d like to see states, companies, and schools “move in the direction” of mandating vaccines: “It’s still a question whether the federal government can mandate the whole country. I don’t know that yet,” pic.twitter.com/KIIkqi35hY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 29, 2021

The CDC reversed its position on mask guidelines earlier this week, announcing that vaccinated people should, in fact, wear masks indoors.