President Biden Tells Americans To Expect More COVID Restrictions

President Joe Biden.

Screenshot/Twitter

Anders Hagstrom
President Joe Biden told Americans to expect additional restrictions to combat the Delta COVID variant Friday, days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a return of mask guidelines.

Biden made the comments in response to shouted questions from reporters at the White House before departing to Camp David on Friday. Biden announced Thursday various efforts to encourage federal employees and Americans across the country to get vaccinated.

“Should Americans expect more restrictions because of COVID?” CBS White House correspondent Weijia Jiang asked Biden.

“In all probability,” Biden responded, going on to add that Thursday was a “good day” in terms of vaccination numbers.

Biden has said that the federal government likely lacks the authority to impose a nationwide vaccine mandate. He did, however, encourage state and local governments and private companies Thursday to impose vaccine mandates. (RELATED: House Imposes Mask Mandate Again With New CDC Guidance)

The CDC reversed its position on mask guidelines earlier this week, announcing that vaccinated people should, in fact, wear masks indoors.