Rep. Dan Crenshaw Says ‘No One Should Comply’ To Any Potential Lockdowns Imposed By Biden Administration

Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw pushed back against the Biden administration’s remarks about potential forthcoming COVID-19 lockdowns in a Thursday tweet.

“If the CDC, Biden, or any local leader recommends another lockdown, don’t comply,” Crenshaw wrote, retweeting a video of White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre floating the possibility of a new wave of lockdown restrictions.

“Businesses. Schools. Restaurants. No one should comply,” the Republican lawmaker asserted. (RELATED: Press Secretary Jen Psaki Says Criticism Of Door-To-Door Vaccination Campaign Is A ‘Disservice To The Country’)

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy had engaged in an exchange with Jean-Pierre during a Thursday press conference. The deputy press secretary noted that the Biden administration would listen to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on the matter of lockdowns and school closures.

“[W]e listen to the scientists,” Jean-Pierre said. “We listen to the experts. This is a public health situation, this is not about politics at all.”

“If scientists come to you at some point down the line and say, ‘It is our opinion that there should be shutdowns and there should be school closures,’ you would do that?,” Doocy inquired. (RELATED: CDC Changes Guidance One Day After Saying Vaccinated Americans Can Go Back To Normal Life)