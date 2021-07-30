I Am One Of The First People In Washington D.C. History To Place A Legal Sports Bet At A Bar

Ladies and gentlemen, I have carved out my place in history after being one of the first people in Washington D.C. history to bet at a bar.

Starting Friday, four locations in Washington D.C. started offering gambling kiosks in partnerships with GambetDC where patrons can legally gamble on sports. Gambling was previously allowed on a betting app in the nation’s capital, but the kiosks bring things to the next level. Had a few beers and feeling confident on Clemson over Georgia? Walk on over and throw your money down like it’s Vegas. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Once I heard about the kiosks being added, I engaged in a brief discussion with the owner of Dirty Water over some cold beers last Saturday night about placing possibly the first bet at a bar in the history of the city.

Well, here we are, folks. I’m literally writing this story from inside Dirty Water on H Street moments after placing my bet, and this place is buzzing. There were multiple people waiting to get their bets in before the doors even opened.

My bet? I took a futures bet on Wisconsin over Penn State in week one of college football.

Today, I became one of the first people in Washington D.C. history to place a legal bet at a bar, and I’m the first person ever in the history of @dirtywaterdc. The bet? I took the Badgers over Penn State week one. Welcome to the growth of sports gambling in America. pic.twitter.com/xGsaJ49JmE — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 30, 2021

While it’s impossible to know for sure, there is a very real chance this is the first bet placed inside a bar in the history of Washington D.C. I feel confident in that claim based on the fact I got here before Dirty Water even opened just to make sure I was at the top of the list.

At the very least, I’m one of the first people to ever do it. No matter how you slice it, I am now a part of sports gambling history and I’m proud to play my little part.

Many of you are probably wondering what this feels like right now? Well, it feels damn good. I have a cold beer in my hand, I have my betting slip in my wallet and I’m ready to roll.

When they talk about these betting kiosks in the years to come, they will always remember who got here first. When they think of sports gambling in D.C., they will think about David Hookstead’s journey to Dirty Water on July 30. This is the stuff legends are made out of.

Now, let’s celebrate with a few more beers! Best of luck!