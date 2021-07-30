Watch The Electric Trailer For ‘House Of Gucci’

“House of Gucci” looks like it’s going to be an incredible film.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “The turbulent marriage and divorce of Patrizia and Maurizio Gucci, the head of the Gucci fashion house, leads to murder.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

For those of you who don’t know, the rise and fall of the Gucci fashion house is one of the craziest stories ever, and the trailer definitely captures that kind of energy. Give it a watch below.

While I couldn’t care less about fashion, I do love any great story involving murder and conspiracy. While I won’t reveal what happened to the power players here, I can say it’s wild.

Feel free to Google it if you’re interested. Otherwise, just soak up the electric trailer and wait for the film to drop.

Also, the cast for the movie is outrageously impressive. Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons are all in the movie and Ridley Scott directed!

If that’s not a murderer’s row of talent, then I don’t know what is.

While there’s no specific release date yet for “House of Gucci,” it will arrive in theaters at some point in November. There’s a 100% chance I’m seeing it!