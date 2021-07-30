‘F*ck Em’: Hunter Biden Hits Back At Critics Of High-Priced Art

Hunter Biden dismissed the critics of his incipient creative career who accuse the U.S. president’s son of exploiting art to enrich himself in a podcast posted Thursday.

Around a dozen of Biden’s art pieces are expected to appear at an exhibition by The New York City gallery this fall at an estimated worth of between $75,000 to $500,000. Prominent art critics have called the works overpriced given the artist’s lack of experience.

Hosts of the podcast “Nota Bene,” whose Thursday episode featured Biden, asked the artist to respond to the said criticisms.

Hunter Biden on what he has to say to people questioning his art selling scheme: “Other than f*** ’em?” pic.twitter.com/3CzoJFGWY2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 30, 2021

“What’s your response to the people who are coming after the prices of the work?” the hosts inquired.

“Other than fuck ‘em?” Biden responded.(RELATED: Hunter Biden Plans To Meet With Prospective Art Buyers)

Addressing another popular critique, Biden conceded that his surname might have been a factor in determining his works’ prices.

“It’s been the unfair advantage of my whole life,” the president’s son noted. “It’s a hell of a lot easier to get noticed, not only by the cop who pulls you over for speeding but also by the school or whatever the endeavor may be.”

He also claimed that he did not play a part during the appraisal of his art, adding that he would “be amazed if my art had sold for $10.”