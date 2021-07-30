Jake Tapper Claims Election Lies Are Comparable To Denying The Holocaust

CNN’s Jake Tapper claimed in an interview published Wednesday that lies about the 2020 presidential election are comparable to denying the Holocaust.

The anchor was interviewed by Mother Jones Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery, where he was asked about the “Big Lie.” Tapper said he would not book Republicans on his show who claimed widespread voter fraud caused the 2020 presidential election to be “stolen” from former President Donald Trump.

“If one of them wanted to come on the show, I would talk about it with my team. I would want to talk about the election lies, not just as a throwaway at the end, but as a focus,” Tapper said.

“I think it’s important to book conservatives. But the election lies are not different about tax policy. It’s not a disagreement about a social issue. The election lies are lies. It’s no less a lie than saying that the moon landing was faked or that the Holocaust didn’t happen, or that Bush knew about 9/11 and let it happen. These are offensive ideas.”

The U.S. State Department accepted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition which holds that Holocaust denial is a form of anti-Semitism.

Tapper went on to talk about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot saying, “the truth is, we’re lucky that more people didn’t die.” He added that it is “incredibly derelict for journalists just to pick up and move on.” I feel really uncomfortable about the idea of just letting these folks walk away from this as if what happened January 6 didn’t happen, as if they played no role.” (RELATED: Trump Team’s Allegations Of Widespread Fraud Are Not Supported By Their Own Lawsuits)

When asked what gives him “hope” that the country can be reunited, Tapper responded by saying politicians must decide if their own “individual pursuit of power or the country” is more important.

“Look, I’m not a liberal Democrat. I’m not advocating that Joe Biden be reelected,” Tapper said. “I just think it’s important that these very nefarious lies be called out,” he concluded.