26-Year-Old Charged With Murdering 92-Year-Old Roommate, Police Say

A 26-year-old Maryland woman has been charged with first-degree-murder after she allegedly killed her 92-year-old roommate Wednesday, police said.

Montgomery County Police and Fire Rescue responded to a call around 8:20 a.m., Wednesday morning about a death. Upon arrival, 26-year-old Julia Birch allegedly informed police she killed her 92-year-old roommate, Nancy Ann Frankel.

Police said they recovered evidence that “supported Birch’s statement.” Police did not specify what evidence was recovered.

Birch allegedly later told police during a subsequent investigation that she killed Frankel and then called police to report the death. She was charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond. (RELATED: Woman Beheaded In Middle Of Minnesota Street In Broad Daylight)

This is Nancy Frankel standing next to a piece of her artwork at a 2019 gala thrown in her honor. Police say the 92 year old was murdered inside her home by her 26 year old tenant. An update on the story coming up on ⁦@nbcwashington⁩ at 5. pic.twitter.com/2TRZU9VjS4 — Paul Wagner (@paulcwagner) July 29, 2021

Birch and Frankel were friends and had met through their respective relatives’ work with the Catholic Worker Movement, The Washington Post reported.

“We watched her grow up,” Frankel’s son-in-law Bill Streit told The Post. “Even in our wildest imagining, no one would have ever ever ever thought this could possibly happen.”

Streit explained Birch moved in with Frankel months prior so that Frankel would have company at an old age, according to the report.

Birch, however, allegedly murdered Frankel by suffocating her, The Washington Post reported.