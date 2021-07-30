Watch Every July 26-29 Episode Of ‘The David Hookstead Show’

It’s Friday, and that means another week of “The David Hookstead Show” is in the books.

This week, we had a ton of discussions about what’s going on in the Olympics, but we didn’t stop there! We also covered plenty of other topics. For any of you who might have missed some episodes, you can check them all out below!

July 26: Team USA Gets Humiliated By France, Brian Hoyer’s Future In Doubt, The NFL Has Tough Punishments For Issues Caused By Unvaccinated Players, The SEC Is Close To Adding Oklahoma And Texas, Ohio State And Clemson Are Being Targeted, Big Ten In Talks With Oklahoma State And Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Wants A Ton Of Money

July 27: Former Olympian Opens Up About Sex In The Olympic Village, TV Ratings For The Games Tank, Patrick Reed Takes Great Pride In Competing For America, Unvaccinated NFL Players Wear Wristbands, Aaron Rodgers Arrives In Green Bay With An Adjusted Contract And Ohio State And Michigan Aren’t Leaving For The SEC

July 28: Simone Biles Breaks Her Silence After Pulling Out Of An Olympic Event, Donald Trump Rips Olympic Athletes Who Protest, Lolo Jones Talks Protesting In Sports, USA Crushes Iran In Basketball, Texas And Oklahoma Request To Join The SEC, David Shaw Reacts To Nick Saban’s Bryce Young Comments And A Former NFL GM Says Trading For Deshaun Watson Is ‘Suicidal’

July 29: Ryan Tannehill Says NFL Protocols Pretty Much Forced Him To Get Vaccinated, Aaron Rodgers Rips Green Bay’s Front Office, The Big 12 Is Going To War With ESPN, Dabo Swinney Doesn’t Know Where Expansion Will End, The NCAA Won’t Give Reggie Bush His Heisman Back, College Football Is A Month Away And Kelly Clarkson Has To Pay Her Ex-Husband A Ton Of Money

As always, check back starting Monday for the start of another week of “The David Hookstead Show.”