Lilly King Says It’s ‘Bullsh*t’ Silver And Bronze Medals Aren’t Celebrated Like Gold

American swimmer Lilly King wants to know why all medals aren’t treated the same.

Following King's second place finish in the 200-meter breaststroke, she wondered why people don't treat all medals equally.

According to Pat Forde, she told the media, “Pardon my French, but the fact that we’re not able to celebrate silver and bronze is bullsh*t.”

Lilly King, speaking it plain as always, regarding the American tendency to downplay medals that aren’t gold: “Pardon my French, but the fact that we’re not able to celebrate silver and bronze is bullshit.” — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) July 30, 2021

I hate to state the obvious here, but the idea we should treat silver and bronze medals like gold is just laughable.

In this country, we celebrate winning. That’s why we won back-to-back World Wars, are undefeated in the Super Bowl and went to the moon.

We weren’t second to the moon and we didn’t finish second in WWII. We dominated both.

Now, is winning silver impressive? Sure. You’re the second best person in the world in your event, but it’s still not the same.

If the Miracle on Ice team had won silver or bronze, it would have been a neat moment that was quickly forgotten about. Instead, we won the gold medal after beating the Soviet Union and Finland.

If you don’t understand the difference between that and finishing second or third, then I don’t know what to tell you.

We love all our medals in America, but let’s not act like winning bronze is even similar to winning gold. It’s just not.