Mac McClung Goes Undrafted After Leaving School With Remaining Eligibility

Mac McClung might regret his decision to go to the NBA.

The NBA draft was held Thursday night and the former Georgetown and Texas Tech star didn’t hear his name get called. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac McClung (@macmcclung37)

He did agree to sign a deal with the Lakers as an undrafted free agent, but we all know what happens to most of those guys. They never sniff the active roster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac McClung (@macmcclung37)

Why is the fact McClung went undrafted relevant? Well, he had remaining college eligibility that he burned by going to the NBA, and I said it was a bad idea.

Not only did I say it was a bad idea, but I made it pretty clear that his NBA hopes weren’t really planted in reality.

Now, it’s the morning after the draft, and I turned out to be 100% correct.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac McClung (@macmcclung37)

He’s simply not big enough to battle NBA guards, and that’s obvious to anyone who knows anything about basketball.

He has G-League or Europe written all over him. The NBA? Yeah, I don’t think so.

I hope his passport is updated because he’s likely going to need it sooner than later.