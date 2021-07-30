‘Man, I Wanna Make Fun Of Simone Biles’: Michael Che Shares ‘Tasteless’ Larry Nassar Joke

Michael Che, a Saturday Night Live comedian, is receiving criticism after reposting jokes about Simone Biles and Larry Nassar, the former gymnastics doctor who sexually abused her and dozens of other athletes, Newsweek reported.

In deleted Instagram stories, Che said that he has “like 3 mins of Simone Biles jokes in my head,” according to Newsweek. “Man, I wanna make fun of Simone Biles.”

“Im going to the cellar tonight to say them into a microphone,” Che said, according to Newsweek. “As the dorky kids say I’m choosing violence.”

Che reposted multiple fan responses on Instagram stories rating jokes about Biles and Nassar, Newsweek

“Larry Nassar understands Simone Biles better than anyone,” a fan wrote. “He too had to quit doing what he loved at the pinnacle of his career, because of mounting pressure.”

Che replied the joke was “absolutely tasteless” but rated it a nine out of ten rating.

“Who said black don’t crack,” a fan also wrote. Che replied it was “a good joke” and gave it an eight out of ten rating.

Black Women BEEN told you about Michael Che… but once again y’all ignored us. But COMEDY right!? Fucking hack. — #BakeOnceAWeek The Box – ON SALE NOW (@LeslieMac) July 30, 2021

Michael Che comes for people he thinks he can get away with dunking on. Trans women, Black women, sexual assault survivors. Judging by his flimsy “I got hacked” defense, it seems he had no idea how beloved Simone Biles is, or just how messed up it is to share a Larry Nasser joke. — Delia Harrington (@DeliaMary) July 30, 2021

Che then claimed his account was hacked after receiving backlash. (RELATED: ‘SNL’ Star Michael Che Admits He’s Never Called 911 Because ‘They’re Not For Me’ In Interview Following Floyd’s Death)

“Mannnnn, i got hacked today. Can’t believe they got me,” Che wrote. “Yall know i only do jokes about whites and cops. S’all good now i changed my password and everything.”

Victims of Nassar said in May 2018 they have reached a $500 million settlement with Michigan State University. The settlement covers 332 girls and young women sexually abused by Nassar.

Biles pulled out of the team competition Tuesday at the Olympics due to mental health reasons. The athlete said the situation is “really stressful” and she’s “never felt like this going into a competition” on Tuesday, according to TODAY.

“Physically, I feel good, I’m in shape,” Biles said, according to TODAY. “Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.