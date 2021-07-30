Woman Beheaded In Middle Of Minnesota Street In Broad Daylight

A Minnesota woman was reportedly beheaded in the middle of the street Wednesday afternoon, allegedly by someone she knew.

Shakopee Police officers responded to a call at 2:31 p.m., Wednesday, to a report of a stabbing at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Spencer Street. There, officers found 55-year-old America Mafalda Thayer on the sidewalk with several stab wounds, according to police. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Thayer’s head was found severed next to her body, Fox 9 reported. A sheath for a knife was reportedly found in a nearby yard while officers recovered a knife in a trash can in an alleyway, according to the report.

Friends on Facebook sharing this photo of America Mafalda Thayer, the Shakopee woman police say was beheaded yesterday afternoon. Such an awful, senseless crime. Thinking of her friends and family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YLSrSWviTW — Olivia Iverson (@OliviaIversonTV) July 29, 2021

Graphic video of the incident posted to Twitter allegedly showed Saborit dumping Thayer’s body onto the street before dropping her head next to the body. Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate told KSTP 5 he was “incredibly disappointed” the footage from the incident was being shared on social media. (RELATED: Student Allegedly Murdered By Fake Uber Driver Stabbed Over 100 Times, Expert Says)

Police took 42-year-old Alexis Saborit into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder. Police say Saborit knew Thayer and the stabbing was not random.

Thayer’s coworker told Fox 9 that Thayer and Saborit had been in a relationship and Thayer was allegedly the victim of repeated domestic abuse.

Saborit had previous convictions for domestic assault charges, according to Fox 9, which cited court records. Saborit is reportedly already facing charges for allegedly trying to burn his apartment down in 2020.