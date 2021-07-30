‘Outer Banks’ Season 2 Is Out On Netflix

“Outer Banks” season two has been released on Netflix.

The second season of the hit show dropped for fans Friday, and I couldn’t be more excited to dive in. We’ve been waiting since April 2020 for new episodes, and we have them today! (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I can only speak for myself, but I couldn’t be more excited to find out what John B, Sarah and the rest of the crew is up to as they hunt for the Royal Merchant and lost treasure.

As I’ve said many times, the show has some similar vibes to the “Goonies,” and I say that as a huge positive.

After an incredibly entertaining and fun first season, which I just rewatched to prepare, we now get season two of “Outer Banks.”

If that doesn’t have you excited, then I don’t know what to tell you because I’m juiced.

You can catch it all ASAP on Netflix, and make sure to check back for my full review once I’m done watching!