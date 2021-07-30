REPORT: Deshaun Watson Is QB4 On The Depth Chart And Playing Defense In Practice

The Houston Texans are reportedly using Deshaun Watson in bizarre fashion.

According to John McClain and Brian T. Smith, the Texans are using Watson on defense during camp and have him as QB4 in the rotation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Culley said again and again that Watson is behind because he missed offseason workouts and he needs as many reps as possible. Watson was the fourth QB today, played safety on defense and didn’t participate with full offense. — Brian T. Smith (@ChronBrianSmith) July 28, 2021

Yes, you read that sentence correctly. One of the highest paid QBs in league history is playing defense in practice and is apparently fourth on the depth chart.

On scout team drills Watson wearing No. 23 and lined up in two deep coverage. He’s just standing there with hands folded behind his back. That’s a new definition for dual threat quarterback. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) July 28, 2021

This should tell you everything you need to know about Watson’s status with the team. If he’s QB4 and playing defense, then there’s zero shot he’s seeing the field this year for the Texans.

If Watson, who is facing more than 20 allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, was going to be playing, the Texans wouldn’t be wasting their time on stunts like this.

The biggest question at this point is whether or not the NFL suspends him, places him on the commissioner’s exempt list or lets him play.

As of right now, the league has cleared him to play, but that could change at literally any time. The dual-threat quarterback could also be traded.

NFL statement regarding its “ongoing and active” review of allegations against #Texans QB Deshaun Watson, who remains eligible to fully participate in club activities. pic.twitter.com/u3U7ujYozO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2021

What a bizarre move from the Texans, but I think it’s a clear indication he’s not seeing the field in Houston in 2021.