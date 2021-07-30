Editorial

REPORT: Deshaun Watson Is QB4 On The Depth Chart And Playing Defense In Practice

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after the 51-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans are reportedly using Deshaun Watson in bizarre fashion.

According to John McClain and Brian T. Smith, the Texans are using Watson on defense during camp and have him as QB4 in the rotation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that sentence correctly. One of the highest paid QBs in league history is playing defense in practice and is apparently fourth on the depth chart.

This should tell you everything you need to know about Watson’s status with the team. If he’s QB4 and playing defense, then there’s zero shot he’s seeing the field this year for the Texans.

If Watson, who is facing more than 20 allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, was going to be playing, the Texans wouldn’t be wasting their time on stunts like this.

The biggest question at this point is whether or not the NFL suspends him, places him on the commissioner’s exempt list or lets him play.

As of right now, the league has cleared him to play, but that could change at literally any time. The dual-threat quarterback could also be traded.

What a bizarre move from the Texans, but I think it’s a clear indication he’s not seeing the field in Houston in 2021.