The Return Of Mask Mandates | Vince & Jason Save The Nation

In today’s episode, Vince and Jason break down the ramifications of the changing mask recommendations.

Their debate was prompted by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changing their mask recommendations Tuesday, one day after claiming that people who have been vaccinated could resume their normal lives. (RELATED: CDC Now Recommends Vaccinated Americans Mask Up If Living In High Transmission Area)

“Vince & Jason Save The Nation” is a political debate show that grapples with America’s most pressing questions. The show features intelligent, brutally honest conversations between Vince Coglianese and Jason Nichols, two nationally renowned political commentators who come from opposite sides of the political divide but share a profound love of country. Enlisting the support of their fascinating and talented guests, Vince and Jason tackle the existential issues confronting America and set out on their quest to Save the Nation.