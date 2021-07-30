Walensky Says Biden Admin. Is 'Looking Into' Vaccine Mandate Before Quickly Walking Back Remarks

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Dr. Rochelle Walensky quickly walked back comments she made Friday night about a potential federal vaccine mandate.

Walensky told Fox News’ Bret Baier that the Biden administration “is looking into” a federal vaccine mandate. “That’s something that I think the administration is looking into, it’s something that I think we’re looking to see approval of from the vaccine. Overall I think in general, I am all for more vaccination, but I have nothing further to say on that except that we’re looking into those policies.”

Walensky quickly took to Twitter to clarify her remarks, tweeting the following: “There will be no nationwide mandate. I was referring to mandates by private institutions and portions of the federal government. There will be no federal mandate.” (RELATED: CDC Finally Shows The Public The Data Behind Its New Mask Guidance)

.@BerkeleyJr To clarify: There will be no nationwide mandate. I was referring to mandates by private institutions and portions of the federal government. There will be no federal mandate. — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) July 30, 2021

Baier asked directly if there would be a vaccine mandate “on a federal level.” Walensky went on to answer that this is “not unlike other things that are mandated, other vaccines that are mandated for school-going children, for healthcare personnel.”

The CDC announced earlier this week that it is once again recommending Americans wear masks indoors in some situations even if they are vaccinated, and the Biden administration has indicated that it is open to reimplementing some lockdown measures if recommended by health experts.